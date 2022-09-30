Local Listings
Cold front, rain chances next Thursday, Friday

Little change over the weekend, but temps will begin to slowly decrease Saturday into next week.
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of above normal afternoon temperatures, including a high of 87 degrees in Lubbock.

Little change over the weekend, but temps will begin to slowly decrease Saturday into next week. Afternoon highs should slowly drop, about a degree or two per day, with highs around 80 degrees in Lubbock by next Wednesday.

A cold front could drop the temperature even more by Thursday and Friday, with the afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s.

Some clouds over the weekend, but it will remain dry. Rain will return to the forecast by Wednesday with some chances of showers along the cold front as it moves across the South Plains the middle of next week.

