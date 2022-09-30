Local Listings
First weekend of October forecast

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our quiet, nice weather patter continues through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the 50s.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Not much change in our forecast for this afternoon, highs in the mid-80s with dry conditions. We will see a bit more cloud cover today with a slight breeze from the south/southwest around 10 mph.

Remaining dry through your Friday evening. Temperatures will cool down into the 50s overnight with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Tomorrow, for the most part, will be dry. With a little bit of cloud cover and a slight return of moisture we may see an isolated shower or two, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures again in the mid 80s for Saturday and plenty of sunshine. Repeat that for your Sunday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KCBD)

We are expecting a cold front to move into the area by mid-week bringing us a slight drop in temperatures and a slim chance for rain. Until then, temps will remain slightly above average.

