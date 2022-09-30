Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A restaurant co-owner in Georgia has been arrested after authorities say he had hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

WTVM reports Dennis Cleveland Thompson appeared in Friday’s court records on charges that include sexual exploitation of children, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

A condition of Thompson’s bond is to stay away from all victims.

Thompson was reportedly co-owner of The Animal Farm in Columbus. Fellow owner Hudson Terrell said Thompson has since been removed from his position and is no longer involved in the business.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying that the acts of one of its employees were “disgusting and horrifying” and not in line with the values and beliefs of its business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Man gets 60 years for production of child pornography

Latest News

McGregor community hosts vigil
McGregor community hosts vigil to remember lives lost in yesterday's shooting
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with...
Police release name of pedestrian killed on Hwy 114
Pedestrian killed on hwy 114 identified
Brin Lee Adams, 42, was killed after being struck by a vehicle last night
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines
Catelyn Pina, 20
LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder