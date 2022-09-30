Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock.

Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30.

Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue.

