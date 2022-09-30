Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock.

The motorcycle crash occurred near Reese Center on Highway 114.

The crash shut down HW 114 from the Hockley County Line to Research Boulevard.

More here: Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash on Hwy 114

Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30.

Maines spent 27 years on Daybreak Today. Today will mark her retirement.

She has been in the broadcast news industry since 1974.

Read more here: ‘Other people will step up’: Long-time Daybreak Today partner reflects on 23 years with Sharon Maines

Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue.

Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car.

One vehicle was flipped onto its side.

Details here: 2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

