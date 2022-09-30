Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.

“Once on campus, it does not take long to realize that All Saints is a special place. From the students and parents to the faculty and admin, this school personifies excellence in every way,” Madding said. “All Saints is well rounded and it shows in how so many of our different programs are top performers not only locally but statewide. The Henderson Cup lends credibility to the excellence at All Saints and recognizes the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, admin, and parents.”

All Saints surpassed 36 other 2A TAPPS high schools to earn the title. The distinguished Henderson Championship Cup recognizes one school from each classification as the highest-ranking school in the state within that classification. All Saints High School received the Henderson Cup as the 2A TAPPS school in Texas for the 2021-2022 school year by earning the most points through academic, athletic, and fine arts competitions. All Saints is the only private school in the Lubbock area to win the prestigious Henderson Championship Cup in recent years.

“Winning the Henderson Cup again is an outstanding accomplishment for the students, faculty, and staff we have at All Saints High School,” Head of School Robert Brashear said. “The overwhelming and continuing success of All Saints at the high school state level in academics, athletics, and fine arts is a testament to the culture and pursuit of excellence in all disciplines at All Saints, from our youngest pre-school Patriots to our high school graduates. The future is bright at All Saints and we welcome the challenges each school year.”

All Saints High School earned 86 points followed by Shiner St. Paul’s Catholic School with 83 points and Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic School with 59.75 points. Shiner St. Paul’s Catholic School has won the 2A Henderson Cup for the past five years from 2016-2020. TAPPS 2A classification is comprised of 37 private schools across Texas. All Saints moved up to the TAPPS 2A division in 2017 after winning the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.

With a total of 86 points to win the Henderson Cup, All Saints compiled 32 state championships, including Fine Arts Teacher of the Year, Fine Arts Female Student of the Year, and two Virginia Wirth Distinguished Teacher of the Year Awards. The athletic teams contributed 58 of the 86 total points toward the Henderson Cup with four team state championships, six individual championships, four team state runner-up finishes, two state finalist finishes, and two bi-district finishes. The Fine Arts department contributed 28 points with six state championships and one state runner-up title while the Academics Department contributed ten points with the overall state academic championship as well as12 state championships (two team championships in Yearbook, and Speech & Debate) as well as ten individual state championships. All first-place finishes are a state championship.

In addition, the high school band won the 2021 Field Band State Championship last fall for all Divisions 1A-6A and the tennis and golf teams were State Runner-Up in the 2021 Fall Team Tennis and Fall Team Golf State Championships for Divisions 1A-6A. These championships currently do not contribute to the overall Henderson Cup points tally.

“I’m so pleased for the high school students and faculty to have achieved the accomplishment of receiving the Henderson Championship Cup! This prestigious award is a reflection of the outstanding and extremely talented and dedicated high school students who continually push themselves in many of the academic, fine arts and athletics activities offered at All Saints Episcopal School,” 2021-2022 High School Division Head Tammy Edmonson said. “Our faculty’s high standards and rigor has helped to build the many successful achievements our students have experienced. It’s additionally exciting to also see how our students will continue to excel this school year.”

