KCBD’S Pet of the Day: Meet Archie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Archie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for a month and a half.

Archie may be shy when you first meet him, but he opens up quickly! He will be your best friend. He would love to keep you company while watching television or go on your next hiking adventure.

He is up to date on all her shots, is neutered and microchipped.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

