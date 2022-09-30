Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa ISD school board has accepted the voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight, effective January 31, 2023.

Knight’s contract was set to expire on July 31, 2025.

Beginning Tuesday, Knight will take on the role of superintendent emeritus to help with the transition.

Dahlia Benavides, a retired superintendent, will serve as the interim superintendent.

Knight says his voluntary retirement is in no way connected to the grievance filed against him by a school resource officer.

