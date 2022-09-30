Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions ahead of holiday season

Local Listings
Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and PM shifts. Llano has a variety of benefits including starting pay of $15 to $17 per hour and quarterly safety/attendance bonuses.

As part of the Llano team, new hires will also enjoy the benefits of being a part of The United Family. This includes things like weekly pay, grocery discounts, steady income, and opportunities for career growth.

Llano provides support and supplies to all branches of the United Family including the 96 stores across the company’s five retail banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos, and United Express. Llano Logistics truly makes a difference for the 54 communities The United Family serves, especially during the holiday season.

Job Fair Details:

WHERE: Llano Logistics (5801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79404)

WHEN: Monday, October 3 – 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

WHAT: Job Fair for Llano Logistics

Media Contacts:

Nancy Sharp Joey Marcades

Corporate Engagement Director                                                    Communications Manager

O: 806.791.7463                                                                               O: 806.791.8196

C: 806.786.1363                                                                               C: 806.281.8078

nsharp@unitedtexas.com jmarcades@unitedtexas.com

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by United Supermarkets.

