Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder

Catelyn Pina, 20
Catelyn Pina, 20(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder.

Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.

However, Pina did not show up to the station and has not contacted police. Investigators are actively searching for her.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Street at 1:13 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officer’s located two people:

Siri, who was dead at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson.

Johnson was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Pina’s whereabouts could receive a reward.

Please call the LPD Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 with any information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Man gets 60 years for production of child pornography

Latest News

Kase Wilbanks says thank you and congratulations to Sharon Maines on her retirement
Thank you to Sharon Maines montage 2
Red Raider Volleyball
Red Raider volleyball team faces No. 1 Texas on ESPN this Sunday
South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its...
SPC looking for students for CNA and phlebotomy courses
After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, Sharon has decided to retire.
WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today