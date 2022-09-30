LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder.

Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.

However, Pina did not show up to the station and has not contacted police. Investigators are actively searching for her.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Street at 1:13 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officer’s located two people:

Siri, who was dead at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson.

Johnson was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Pina’s whereabouts could receive a reward.

Please call the LPD Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 with any information.

