Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school.

Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology.

She began writing when she was a senior in high school and published her first book in 2020.

“I’m hoping that by me coming and visiting with students they can see themselves in me and see if they have a dream to pursue writing or pursue the arts that it’s possible and you can start that journey here in LISD,” Kemp said.

Along with stops in Crosbyton, Kemp is visiting Lamesa before traveling back home to Austin.

