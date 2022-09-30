Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash on Hwy 114

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with traffic on a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on HWY 114, that occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Currently, HWY 114 is completely shut down from Hockley County Line to Research Blvd. We are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Department of Public Safety is on scene.

