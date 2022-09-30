Local Listings
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash on Hwy 114

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with traffic on a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on HWY 114, that occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m.(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with traffic on a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on HWY 114, that occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Currently, HWY 114 is completely shut down from Hockley County Line to Research Blvd. We are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Department of Public Safety is on scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

