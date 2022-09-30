Local Listings
Lubbock tech company SitePro receives National Defense Innovation Award

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SitePro is a relatively new tech company that focuses on providing real-time data from rural locations to prevent infrastructure failures from ever happening.

Aaron Phillips and David Bateman started brainstorming the company while they were attending Texas Tech University.

“We used to sit outside of the engineering key talking about how we are never going to go work for a big company, we are going to start our own thing,” Bateman said.

That is exactly what the pair did. In 2012, with oil and gas booming, SitePro saw a need for water management and infrastructure in areas around Lubbock.

David Bateman says, “We have since expanded into other parts of the upstream and midstream oil and gas business and then into municipal water, water utilities, and even agriculture.”

Some of those municipal water locations are local. SitePro services Wolfforth, Tahoka, Brownfield, Farwell, and Wilson.

Phillips says it is the reliable data SitePro provides to cities that caught national attention.

“It is recognized as vital enough that the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, the NSA - they took the time to acknowledge and promote what we are doing as the standard,” Phillips said.

Although this award is a huge accomplishment for the company, the owners say it just makes them want to work hard to make a difference.

David Bateman says, “It just shows how it can be expanded, and I mean we are just getting started.”

