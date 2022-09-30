Noon Notebook: Deaf Bingo Night hosted by TTU Student Disability Services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Student Disability Services is hosting Deaf Bingo Night during the Accessibility is for Everyone Week.

The event will be on Oct. 5. During the event, students will use sign language to participate.

This gives hearing student a small look into the struggles deaf students face.

Those calling out the letters and numbers will not be using their voices, only sign language.

