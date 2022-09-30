Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: Deaf Bingo Night hosted by TTU Student Disability Services

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Student Disability Services is hosting Deaf Bingo Night during the Accessibility is for Everyone Week.

The event will be on Oct. 5. During the event, students will use sign language to participate.

This gives hearing student a small look into the struggles deaf students face.

Those calling out the letters and numbers will not be using their voices, only sign language.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Man gets 60 years for production of child pornography

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Deaf Bingo Night hosted by TTU Student Disability Services
Noon Notebook: Deaf Bingo Night hosted by TTU Student Disability Services
Noon Notebook: Flatland Film Festival
Noon Notebook: 19th Annual Flatland Film Festival
Noon Notebook: 5-5-5 Move Over, Slow Down Rally
Noon Notebook: 5-5-5 Move Over, Slow Down Rally
In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free...
Hispanic Heritage Month free concert Oct. 8