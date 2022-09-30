‘Other people will step up’: Long-time Daybreak Today partner reflects on 23 years with Sharon Maines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a partnership that has become more of a friendship.

“This is the longest partnership in my career,” Steve Divine, Daybreak Today co-anchor and forecaster, said. “We’re told also that as far as a morning team anchor team goes it’s the longest partnership in morning television in the country.”

For the last 23 of Sharon Maines’ 27 years on Daybreak Today, she has shared the screen with forecaster Steve Divine.

“We both come at our stories with kind of an old-fashioned look or what seems like an old-fashioned look at stories going on these days,” Divine said.

Working a morning shift, both were tasked with coming in well-before anyone else is even awake.

Because they are the first faces people see in the morning, there was always a special-focus on the content that was relayed.

“Research has shown us, her experience has taught her that people, especially in the morning, they want those good news stories,” Divine said. “So we all try to look for stories that are uplifting but that’s been a big drive of Sharon’s.”

Along with a focus on getting the facts out to the public, sometimes a giggle or two would slip in-between the hard news.

“We try to keep it light because we’re talking about such serious issues so much of the time,” Divine said.

From Divine’s perspective, there was also a special focus on teaching any young staffers who stopped in to join the show.

“Because they can rely on her. They can ask her questions about what’s going on in Lubbock,” Divine said. “She has this wealth of knowledge that she’s passed on to many, many of these people.”

And many of them, along with the viewers are grateful.

“Things will definitely be different,” Divine said. “We won’t have, again, her experience, her drive to look for those uplifting stories, the stories that will leave the viewer with a much happier feeling.”

So, together through some hard news, a pandemic and even a new studio, like all good things, it must come to an end.

“Other people will step up and try to fill that,” Divine said. “It’s not going to be possible to really fill Sharon’s shoes but things don’t stay the same forever, but things change and we have to move on.”

