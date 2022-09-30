Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Police release name of pedestrian killed on Hwy 114

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with...
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with traffic on a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on HWY 114, that occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m.(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS just released the identity of the person killed on Hwy 114 near CR 6700 last night.

Around 10 p.m. on September 29, Brin Lee Adams, 42, of Dell City, Texas, was walking along the roadway when a 2013 Chevy Silverado, traveling westbound, struck Adams as the driver was making a lane change.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured during the crash.

Authorities completely shut down Highway 114 from the Hockley County Line to Research Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Man gets 60 years for production of child pornography

Latest News

Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to...
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions ahead of holiday season
SitePro award
Lubbock tech company SitePro receives National Defense Innovation Award
Catelyn Pina, 20
LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder
Kase Wilbanks says thank you and congratulations to Sharon Maines on her retirement
Thank you to Sharon Maines montage 2