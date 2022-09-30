Police release name of pedestrian killed on Hwy 114

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS just released the identity of the person killed on Hwy 114 near CR 6700 last night.

Around 10 p.m. on September 29, Brin Lee Adams, 42, of Dell City, Texas, was walking along the roadway when a 2013 Chevy Silverado, traveling westbound, struck Adams as the driver was making a lane change.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured during the crash.

Authorities completely shut down Highway 114 from the Hockley County Line to Research Boulevard.

