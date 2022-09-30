Local Listings
SPC looking for students for CNA and phlebotomy courses

South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its phlebotomy course.(WHSV)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its phlebotomy course.

Both courses start on Oct. 10 and are limited to 10 students for each class.

CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE COURSE

The CNA course will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays in the Allied Health Building. The course will cost $500; the text book costs have not yet been decided. Clinicals have also not been determined.

Those interested must have proof of the following:

  • COVID vaccination or religious/medical waiver
  • Varicella or proof of chicken pox
  • Immunization for MMR
  • Tetanus shot no older than 8 years
  • Hepatitis B Series shot
  • Current negative tuberculosis test no older than one year

Interested students must also have their photo ID and social security card before they can enroll. In addition, students must provide a criminal history search.

PHLEBOTOMY COURSE

The phlebotomy course will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in Room 124 of the Technical Arts Building. The course will cost $565. The textbook for the course is the fourth of fifth edition of “The Complete Textbook of Phlebotomy” by Lynn B. Hoeltke. Students must be 18 years old.

Georgia Wilson will be the instructor for the course.

“Classroom and clinical instruction in skill development of blood collection methods will be provided. Participants will develop skills in a variety of blood collection methods using proper techniques and universal precautions. The students will use vacuum collection devices, syringes, capillary skin puncture, butterfly needles and blood culture, and specimen collection on adults, children and infants,” according to an SPC release. “The course focuses on infection prevention, proper patient identification, labeling of specimen and quality assurance, specimen handling, processing and accessioning. Topics include professionalism, ethics and medical terminology.”

Those who complete the course will get a certificate for 6.0 Continuing Education Units for 60 contact hours of instruction. Students need to complete 50 sticks in order to earn the certificate. The course will have 24 hours of clinical instruction.

Students must provide proof of the following:

  • Flu shot and have a current negative flu test
  • Varicella or proof of chicken pox
  • Immunization for MMR
  • Tetanus shot no older than 8 years
  • Hepatitis B Series shot
  • Current negative tuberculosis test no older than one year

Student must also provide their photo ID and social security card. Every student will undergo a criminal background check.

For more information about either program, contact the administrative assistant for the Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Kasey Reyes at (806)716-2341 or email her at kreyes@southplainscollege.edu.

