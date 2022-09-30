Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Coronado, live at 7 p.m.

Watch livestreamed high school football games here.
Watch livestreamed high school football games here.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Coronado playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday.

You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.

The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app for streaming devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and more. Just search KCBD in your app store.

Pete Christy will have highlights from all across the South Plains tonight in the End Zone, 10:15 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
Security footage provided by Shipman family
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Man gets 60 years for production of child pornography

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 29
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Sept. 29
Evan Sparks was lifted by his teammates after making a tackle he will forever remember.
VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many
Evan Sparks was lifted by his teammates after making a tackle he will forever remember.
Special moment for Evan Sparks on Andrews football team in game vs. Lubbock High