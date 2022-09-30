Local Listings
WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast.

Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream above, from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Friday.

