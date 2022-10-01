Local Listings
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th

Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street.

Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

