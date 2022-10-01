Shooter in Seminole apprehended after shots fired call in church parking lot
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Seminole after police responded to a shots fired called in a church parking lot, according to the Seminole Sentinel.
Local police first arrived in the parking lot of the St. James Catholic Church, according to the Seminole Sentinel. A chase then ensued through the streets and alleyways in the area. The police eventually apprehended and arrested the alleged shooter.
Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
