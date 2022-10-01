Shooter in Seminole apprehended after shots fired call in church parking lot

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Seminole after police responded to a shots fired called in a church parking lot, according to the Seminole Sentinel.

Local police first arrived in the parking lot of the St. James Catholic Church, according to the Seminole Sentinel. A chase then ensued through the streets and alleyways in the area. The police eventually apprehended and arrested the alleged shooter.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.