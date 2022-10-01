Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Shooter in Seminole apprehended after shots fired call in church parking lot

(KOSA)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Seminole after police responded to a shots fired called in a church parking lot, according to the Seminole Sentinel.

Local police first arrived in the parking lot of the St. James Catholic Church, according to the Seminole Sentinel. A chase then ensued through the streets and alleyways in the area. The police eventually apprehended and arrested the alleged shooter.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
Catelyn Pina, 20
LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with...
Police release name of pedestrian killed on Hwy 114
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022

Latest News

The Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper game Friday night came down to the wire, a thriller in Woodrow.
WATCH: Replay of Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper
The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, Oct. 1.
City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle
Lubbock ISD's Agri-STEM complex is set to open in Fall 2023.
Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex to prepare students for college, careers