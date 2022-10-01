Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines

The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, Oct. 1.(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.

Irrigation Time of Day

  • On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is only allowed when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Other Year-Round Restrictions

  • Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week
  • Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:
  • Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday
  • Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday
  • Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday and Saturday
  • Irrigate landscape without runoff
  • Do not irrigate during precipitation events
  • Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

Winter Irrigation Tips

  • Winterize your irrigation system and equipment before the first freeze to prevent leaks and costly repairs
  • Install a rain and freeze sensor to prevent your irrigation system from running when temperatures drop below freezing
  • Insulate irrigation and any above ground pipes, valves, draining pipes and backflow preventers
  • Insulate pipes under your pier and beam home

If you need assistance, contact a licensed irrigator or plumber for assistance to winterize your home.  Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities, says, “We asks our residents and businesses to continue to be efficient with their outdoor water use. Protect your irrigation system from freeze damage by turning off your irrigation system when the temperature is below 35°F. Also, keep our roads safe by ensuring you irrigate without runoff. Runoff can freeze onto streets and sidewalks creating safety hazards.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
Catelyn Pina, 20
LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department are assisting with...
Police release name of pedestrian killed on Hwy 114
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022

Latest News

The Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper game Friday night came down to the wire, a thriller in Woodrow.
WATCH: Replay of Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle
Lubbock ISD's Agri-STEM complex is set to open in Fall 2023.
Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex to prepare students for college, careers
LISD agri-stem complex
Lubbock ISD new agri-stem complex