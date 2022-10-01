WATCH LIVE: End Zone Wrap-up for Friday, Sept. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Trinity Christian 35 Denver City 7
Vega 21 Olton 13
Seminole 63 Big Spring 28
Friona 42 Slaton 26
Dalhart 33 Levelland 24
Estacado 24 Sweetwater 7
Muleshoe 39 Brownfield 37
Lubbock Cooper 15 Coronado 14
Amherst 49 Claude 28
Petersburg 68 Meadow 18
Wilson 27 Cotton Center 18
Kress 58 Whiteface 50
Hart 58 Anton 32
Follett 62 Paducah 60
Southland 77 Lazbuddie 74
Valley 69 Crowell 36
Klondike 55 O’Donnell 6
Sands 48 Wellman-Union 0
Spur 62 Jayton 34
Whitharral 54 Nazareth 24
Holliday 48 Snyder 14
Kingdom Prep 72 Waco Live Oak 28
Rankin 62 Lubbock Titans 12
Hermleigh 60 Throckmorton 36
Muenster Sacred Heart 28 Lubbock Christian 34 OT
Hobbs 38 Las Cruces 28
Lovington 55 Santa Fe 8
CAUTION - EXTERNAL EMAIL This message originated from outside Gray Television and may contain malicious content. Do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the source of this email and know the content is safe.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.