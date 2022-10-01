Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: End Zone Wrap-up for Friday, Sept. 30

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Trinity Christian 35 Denver City 7

Vega 21 Olton 13

Seminole 63 Big Spring 28

Friona 42 Slaton 26

Dalhart 33 Levelland 24

Estacado 24 Sweetwater 7

Muleshoe 39 Brownfield 37

Lubbock Cooper 15 Coronado 14

Amherst 49 Claude 28

Petersburg 68 Meadow 18

Wilson 27 Cotton Center 18

Kress 58 Whiteface 50

Hart 58 Anton 32

Follett 62 Paducah 60

Southland 77 Lazbuddie 74

Valley 69 Crowell 36

Klondike 55 O’Donnell 6

Sands 48 Wellman-Union 0

Spur 62 Jayton 34

Whitharral 54 Nazareth 24

Holliday 48 Snyder 14

Kingdom Prep 72 Waco Live Oak 28

Rankin 62 Lubbock Titans 12

Hermleigh 60 Throckmorton 36

Muenster Sacred Heart 28 Lubbock Christian 34 OT

Hobbs 38 Las Cruces 28

Lovington 55 Santa Fe 8

