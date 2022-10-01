Fall-like temperatures on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temperatures continue to trend downwards, with some rain in the forecast next week.

7-day highs (KCBD)

Expect a quiet night Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday night. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 50s. Skies will begin to clear and winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

Slightly cooler Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunshine will be in abundance and winds will be light, from the southeast around 10 mph. Remaining dry through your Sunday.

Temperatures more seasonable as we head into the workweek. Highs in the lower 80s to begin, but eventually falling into the 70s as we finish the week. Those cooler temps are thanks to a cold front that will push through late Tuesday, early Wednesday. This front will unlock a bit of moisture, bringing our rain chances up slightly. Right now, rain looks to be spotty, but hoping for some increase in those chances to come.

Rain chances increase (KCBD)

