Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex will prepare students for college and careers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the past year agricultural education enrollment at Lubbock ISD has increased by 156 students. That number is projected to rise even more after the new LISD Agri-STEM complex opens in the Fall.

Those students who are involved in the Agriculture program are very passionate about the Ag industry.

“Agriculture, nobody really talks about it,” Coronado Agriculture student, Bailey Ufford, said. “I think it’s really important to talk about because it is the two percent of the population feeding the 100% of the population.”

Coronado senior Ufford plans to pursue livestock veterinary medicine after high school, using what she’s learned in LISD agriculture education.

This education is something many at the district feel strongly about.

“Everyone eats and needs nourishment, and everyone has clothing that they need on their bodies, and so it is the daily living that we’re providing,” agricultural education coordinator, Michelle Pieniazek, said. “In addition, agriculture accounts for one-third of the Lubbock economy.”

The new Agri-STEM complex will be located on Texas Tech campus at 4th and Texas Tech Parkway. It’s on campus to get Red Raiders involved.

“We feel like we’re going to be able to integrate their undergraduate students and their grad students into our instruction, into training our judging teams and leadership teams, and really give more students more opportunities,” President of the Board of Trustees, Zach Brady, said.

Including hands-on opportunities in floral design, plant science, vet science, and meat and food science labs. This will prepare students for life after walking the stage.

“It’s going to provide so many more opportunities for students that are pursuing, thinking about their post-secondary futures,” Pieniazek said. “Students are going to be able to graduate with industry-based certifications that are not only recognized y the industry professionals but also by the Texas Education Agency.”

Students are excited, including the senior who won’t get to use it because they are excited for the future of Lubbock ISD Ag.

“It’s just, it’s so nice that we’re going to have such a like complex facility for it and that we’re really going to be able to learn so much more,” Coronado Ag student, Kendall Estes, said.

Brady says this was made possible by the citizens who voted yes on the 2018 bond.

The Agri-STEM complex will be similar to the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. Freshman will take freshman level courses at their respected high school campuses. After completing that course, Sophomores to Seniors will be at the complex.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.