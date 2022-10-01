Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.

Local Listings
Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire.

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office vehicle at housefire
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office vehicle at housefire(KCBD, Peyton Toups)

The house fire was called in at 1:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue teams are still on scene at the 6600 block of FM 1294.

Roads have been shut down on FM 1294 at CR 1700.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the LSO.

Several fire rescue teams responded to the fire, including New Deal, Shallowater and Lubbock.

