Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

A three-vehicle crash left one person injured on Friday night.

The Lubbock Police Department is looking for a woman who is suspected of a 2021 murder.

  • Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th., but failed to do so
  • A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri
  • Learn more here: LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder

