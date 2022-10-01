Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Brin Lee Adams, 42, of Dell City was walking along HWY 114 when a 2013 Chevy Silverado struck him

Adams died from his injuries on scene

A three-vehicle crash left one person injured on Friday night.

The crash occurred on Frankford Avenue near 50th Street

One person was left with moderate injuries

The Lubbock Police Department is looking for a woman who is suspected of a 2021 murder.

Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th., but failed to do so

A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri

