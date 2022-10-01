Local Listings
WATCH: Replay of Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper

The Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper game Friday night came down to the wire, a thriller in Woodrow.
The Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper game Friday night came down to the wire, a thriller in Woodrow.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOODROW, Texas (KCBD) - The Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper game Friday night came down to the wire, a thriller in Woodrow.

Watch a replay of the game starting at Noon Saturday, Oct. 1 on KMYL My Lubbock TV.

KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish Network 14 and on additional cable systems across the South Plains.

