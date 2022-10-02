Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37.

Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy.

Muleshoe is 5-1 for the first time since 2015.

We talked to Head Coach Jason Richards & some of the Mules about the big win over the Cubs.

Congrats to the Muleshoe Mules.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seminole shooting 10-01-2022
Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire.
Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.
Texas Tech v Kansas State
Red Raiders fall to Kansas State 37-28
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
WATCH LIVE: End Zone Wrap-up for Friday, Sept. 30
End Zone friday september 30 part 2
End Zone: Friday, September, 30 part 2
End Zone friday September 30 part 1
End Zone: Friday, September 30 part 1