End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37.

Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy.

Muleshoe is 5-1 for the first time since 2015.

We talked to Head Coach Jason Richards & some of the Mules about the big win over the Cubs.

Congrats to the Muleshoe Mules.

