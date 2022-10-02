End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37.
Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy.
Muleshoe is 5-1 for the first time since 2015.
We talked to Head Coach Jason Richards & some of the Mules about the big win over the Cubs.
Congrats to the Muleshoe Mules.
