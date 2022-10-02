LP&L hosting Public Power Week celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is hosting an event to celebrate Public Power Week.

The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. today and last until 4 p.m. at Spirit Ranch at 701 Regis St.

Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to join LP&L for refreshments, snow cones and some family-friendly activities.

The organization will also provide informational booths so attendees can learn more about how electric companies like LP&L operate.

Interactive demonstrations will also be available.

