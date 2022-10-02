Local Listings
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27.

The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.

Police stated that Loop 289 has been shut down in that area.

The crash is still under investigation and police are still clearing the scene.

