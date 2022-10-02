Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Seminole officer shot during traffic stop

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

A Seminole officer was shot while performing a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Texas Tech fell to No. 25 Kansas State at Saturday’s game.

A Lubbock County house caught fire Saturday afternoon.

