Sunday morning top stories: Seminole officer shot during traffic stop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

A Seminole officer was shot while performing a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

When the officer pulled the suspect over, the person began shooting at the officer

The officer was hit, but was able to get to cover

Details here: Seminole officer shot during traffic stop

Texas Tech fell to No. 25 Kansas State at Saturday’s game.

The Red Raiders managed to tie the scores at halftime

However, K-State was able to pull ahead and win 37-28

Miss the game? See the highlights here: Red Raiders fall to Kansas State 37-28

A Lubbock County house caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the the blaze

The fire was located in the 6600 block of FM 1294

More here: Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Steve Divine and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.