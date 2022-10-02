Texas Tech soccer shakes the Sooners

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KCBD) - Powered by a pair of first-half goals, Texas Tech downed Oklahoma, 2-1, to close out the Red Raiders first road swing inside Big 12 play Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field.

Ashleigh Williams and Hannah Anderson proved to be the difference makers, netting both of Tech’s (5-3-4, 1-1-2 Big 12) goals in the first half. The duo powered the Red Raiders to their first win in league play.

“Every point is important, home or away, but we did play at two tough places,” head coach Tom Stone said. “I was really proud of the first half. The team came out and was moving the ball, scoring two awesome goals. The second half was all about defense. We defended well, and organized for the majority of the half, and then, defended for our lives in the last few minutes.”

The Sooners (7-3-2, 2-1-0 Big 12) attempted to clear a service from Macy Schultz, and the ball landed directly at the feet of forward Ashleigh Williams. With plenty of space, Williams fired off a shot on her second touch and netted her fourth goal of the season in the 14th minute.

Just over 10 minutes later, Gisselle Kozarski’s corner found Hannah Anderson in the box, and Anderson was able to put away the header in the 27th minute, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.

Madison White kept the Sooners at bay through the opening 45 minutes, recording a trio of saves on Oklahoma’s six shot attempts.

After the break, Oklahoma’s best look of the opening 55 minutes of play came in the 54th minute off a corner kick, but the header sailed over the top of the goal.

However, in the 84th minute, the Tech lead was cut in half after a ball in the box inadvertently chipped off a Tech defender for an own goal.

Despite some good looks by the Sooners in the winding minutes of the match, the Red Raider defense held strong through the remaining five minutes to pick up the Sunday afternoon victory.

Next Up

The Red Raiders return home for a Thursday night matchup against Iowa State. Kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.