16-year-old murder suspect wanted after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are hoping the public can help in the search for a 16-year-old murder suspect. Police say he is a threat to the public.

The teen, Steven Tobias Salazar, is wanted in connection to the Sept. 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.

Officers were called to the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street just after 4 p.m. to help the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department with a vehicle blocking the alley. When officers arrived, they found Steward in the vehicle. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.

Investigators say Stewart died from blunt force trauma.

Two days after Steward was found dead in the vehicle, 17-year-old Bailey Forrest was taken into custody around 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of 4th Street. About an hour later, a 16-year-old female turned herself in. Both Forrest and the 16-year-old have been charged with murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bailey Forrest, 17 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.