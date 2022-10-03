Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

16-year-old murder suspect wanted after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are hoping the public can help in the search for a 16-year-old murder suspect. Police say he is a threat to the public.

The teen, Steven Tobias Salazar, is wanted in connection to the Sept. 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.

Officers were called to the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street just after 4 p.m. to help the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department with a vehicle blocking the alley. When officers arrived, they found Steward in the vehicle. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.

Investigators say Stewart died from blunt force trauma.

Two days after Steward was found dead in the vehicle, 17-year-old Bailey Forrest was taken into custody around 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of 4th Street. About an hour later, a 16-year-old female turned herself in. Both Forrest and the 16-year-old have been charged with murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bailey Forrest, 17
Bailey Forrest, 17(Lubbock County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
Seminole shooting 10-01-2022
Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight

Latest News

The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Disney blocks programming on Dish and Sling
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Trial to begin for man accused of killing 22 people in Texas
Dairy cow at Prairie View Dairy wearing a collar heat detection device.
West Texas ranchers keeping herds healthy with ‘Fitbits for cows’