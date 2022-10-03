Amarillo man charged after posting threats against law enforcement, ethnic groups

Local Listings
An Amarillo man who threatened law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups on social media has been federally charged.(RCSO)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - A federal court has charged an Amarillo man who allegedly posted threats aimed toward law enforcement, government officials and various different racial and ethnic groups on social media.

Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office of Chad Meacham. According to a criminal complaint, the 40-year-old posted these threats on Gab, a social media platform, under the name “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood.”

On this account, investigators saw pictures of firearms and blades. When Copelin was taken into custody, agents found a pistol and three loaded magazines in his vehicle.

Copelin allegedly threatened to “go kamikaze” on “white law enforcement,” according to the release. This post was flagged by the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center on Sept. 4. He also posted a call to action for “all strong abled white alpha men with sniper rifles” to act as law enforcement and stated that “the government is corrupt.”

Copelin issued threats against various groups, including police officers, government officials, African Americans, immigrants, Jewish people, among others.

Throughout August and September, he allegedly posted these alarming threats:

  • On Aug. 21, he threatened to kill young black men in relationships with white women.
  • On Aug. 22, he threatened to “blow up” IRS agents.
  • On Sept. 5, he threatened to shoot police officers.
  • On Sept. 8, he claimed he would “go down to the border… and start shooting invaders,” and added that he would “blow the FEDS away too.”
  • Later on Sept. 8, he threatened to kill Jewish government officials and law enforcement.
  • On Sept. 14, he threatened to shoot Mexican people he stated “shouldn’t even be here.”
  • On Sept. 25, he threatened to hang supporters of a Texas gubernatorial candidate.

Copelin was arrested on Sept. 29 and appeared before a federal judge Monday afternoon. If he is convicted, Copelin faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

The FBI Office in Dallas conducted this investigation with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Amarillo Police Department and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

