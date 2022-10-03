Cooler weather for the week ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures.

Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through Thursday. Along with the clouds, rain chances will increase and temperatures will be cooler. The greatest chance for rain will occur in the central and west communities and begin early Wednesday and continue into mid-day Thursday. Rainfall amounts may rain from sprinkles in some areas to an inch or higher in the northwest counties.

Due to the clouds and hopefully rain, temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s for all the South Plains beginning Wednesday through Friday. We will also have a cold front continue the cooler temps from Friday into the weekend. However, the chances of rain will be lower from Friday through Sunday compared to Tuesday through Thursday.

You can expect chilly nighttime lows in the low 50s Tuesday to the 40s on Friday and Saturday mornings.

