DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash

Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P(KCBD, Brittany Michaleson)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released details about the deadly crash involving a dirt bike on Sept. 25, 2022.

The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald.

Troopers say the teen was traveling southbound on County Road 2300. At the same time, a Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a Gooseneck trailer was traveling westbound on FM 1585.

Troopers say the teen disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and drove in front of the pickup.

Ryder was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. He passed away just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. He was a Sophomore at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured in the crash.

A benefit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 to benefit the family of Ryder McDonald. Friends of the family are providing updates on their GoFundMe page.

The benefit will be held Saturday afternoon, 3 p.m., Oct. 22 at the Boozefighters M.C. Club House, 510 46th Street. There will be food, live music and an auction, admission will be $10 per person or $15 per couple. Children get in free. Brisket plates will be $10.

A benefit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. to benefit the family of Ryder McDonald,...
A benefit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. to benefit the family of Ryder McDonald, a teenager killed in a dirt bike crash on Sunday, Sept. 25.(Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

