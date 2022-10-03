WATCH LIVE: Emergency units respond to fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency units have responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartments near Quaker and 82nd Street.

Maintenance was working on an air conditioning unit when it caught fire, according to a resident of the complex. They stated they live next to the apartment that caught fire.

The fire began just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Fire rescue teams are on the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

