WATCH LIVE: Emergency units respond to fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency units have responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartments near Quaker and 82nd Street.
Maintenance was working on an air conditioning unit when it caught fire, according to a resident of the complex. They stated they live next to the apartment that caught fire.
The fire began just before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Fire rescue teams are on the scene.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
