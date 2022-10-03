Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

WATCH LIVE: Emergency units respond to fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency units have responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartments near Quaker and 82nd Street.

Maintenance was working on an air conditioning unit when it caught fire, according to a resident of the complex. They stated they live next to the apartment that caught fire.

The fire began just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Fire rescue teams are on the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Traffic alert
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
Seminole shooting 10-01-2022
Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight

Latest News

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
(Source: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts)
State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $3.7 Billion in September
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Governor Abbott appoints Vegas to Texas Energy Reliability Council