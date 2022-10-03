Local Listings
Firehouse Subs to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Logo (FHSPSF) (PRNewsfoto/Firehouse Subs Public Safety...
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Logo (FHSPSF) (PRNewsfoto/Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations to support victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday.

All three Firehouse Subs in Lubbock will be participating in the donation event, according to a press release. Those who wish to donate can do so at any restaurant.

All the funds collected will benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which helps deliver food and support for victims of natural disasters.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation also donated $25 thousand to the American Red Cross following the destruction of Hurricane Ian along the East Coast, according to a release.

Firehouse Subs was first founded 17 years ago after Hurricane Katrina, according to the release. In the Lubbock area, the foundation has awarded over $33 thousand to those in need.

