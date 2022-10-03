Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Governor Abbott appoints Vegas to Texas Energy Reliability Council

Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Pablo Vegas to the Texas Energy Reliability Council for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Energy Reliability Council was established to ensure that the energy and electric industries in the state meet high-priority human needs, address critical infrastructure concerns, and enhance coordination and communication in the energy and electric industries.

Pablo Vegas of Austin is the new President and CEO of ERCOT. He has over 27 years of experience in the electric and gas industries and in management consulting. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President of NiSource Utilities.

Additionally, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for American Electric Power (AEP) Texas. One of his many executive roles at AEP included President and Chief Operating Officer of AEP Ohio. He is a trustee of the American Gas Association Foundation and a member of the Society of Gas Lighting and Young Presidents’ Organization. Vegas received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Office of the Governor of Texas

Most Read

Traffic alert
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
Seminole shooting 10-01-2022
Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
16-year-old murder suspect taken into custody after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight

Latest News

(Source: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts)
State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $3.7 Billion in September
16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
16-year-old murder suspect taken into custody after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Logo (FHSPSF) (PRNewsfoto/Firehouse Subs Public Safety...
Firehouse Subs to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims