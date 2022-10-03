Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385.

Admission is $6 at the door and is good for both days, according to a release. Children under 12 years old will receive free admission.

The market will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Founded in 2010, Levelland’s Petticoats on the Prairie has been recognized as one of the top vintage markets in the U.S. by Flea Market Style Magazine. The event will have over 90 vendors selling vintage goods, furniture, antiques and art.

