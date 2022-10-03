Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane

Kendra Rhoden named her son Skylan because of where he made his debut. (Source: WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski, Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – American Airlines passengers had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when a baby was born mid-flight in early September.

Mother Kendra Rhoden lives in Hartford, Connecticut and was traveling to the Dominican Republic at seven months pregnant when her water broke on the flight. She was six weeks out from her due date.

According to the Mayo Clinic, generally, commercial air travel before week 36 of pregnancy is considered safe if you have a healthy pregnancy.

Rhoden said while she was asleep on the plane, she felt her baby kick, and then her water broke.

Nurses on board came to help, but it didn’t take long for Rhoden’s baby boy to make his debut on the flight.

“Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,” Rhoden said.

When the plane landed in the Dominican Republic, Rhoden and her newborn were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Doctors there made sure the two stayed long enough until it was safe for them to fly back home, which ended up being a few weeks.

Rhoden and her son are now safe back home in Connecticut.

“I feel good now because I’m home and he’s safe, he’s where he needs to be right now,” Rhoden said. “So, I would say I’m happier than I was in the Dominican Republic.”

Rhoden named her son Skylan, a nod to his birth in the sky. Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Traffic alert
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
Seminole shooting 10-01-2022
Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight

Latest News

The Boulders fire
WATCH LIVE: Emergency units respond to fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex
16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says