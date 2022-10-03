Monday morning top stories: Disney blocks programming on Dish and Sling
Media titan Disney is blocking its content from Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV.
- Many people in the U.S. do not have access to Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets
- Disney stated Dish and Sling refused to negotiate reasonable terms and the two companies stated Disney stopped negotiating altogether
The capital murder trial of 49-year-old Billy Chemirmir is set to begin Monday.
- The trial for the murder of 87-year-old Mary Brooks will begin today, one of 22 women he is suspected of killing
- He received life in prison without parole after being found guilty in April in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris
A rollover on the flyover from S Loop 289 led to one person being injured.
- The person was left with moderate injuries as a result of the crash
- S Loop 289 and Interstate 27 were shut down for a time to clear the wreck
