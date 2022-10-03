Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Monday morning top stories: Disney blocks programming on Dish and Sling

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

Media titan Disney is blocking its content from Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV.

  • Many people in the U.S. do not have access to Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets
  • Disney stated Dish and Sling refused to negotiate reasonable terms and the two companies stated Disney stopped negotiating altogether
  • Read more here: Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

The capital murder trial of 49-year-old Billy Chemirmir is set to begin Monday.

A rollover on the flyover from S Loop 289 led to one person being injured.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Steve Divine and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
Seminole shooting 10-01-2022
Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
Lamesa ISD Superintendent Jim Knight
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire.
Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Trial to begin for man accused of killing 22 people in Texas
Dairy cow at Prairie View Dairy wearing a collar heat detection device.
West Texas ranchers keeping herds healthy with ‘Fitbits for cows’
Source: KCBD Video
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior Taylee Watson makes full recovery
Texas Tech women's soccer team wins against the Sooners
Texas Tech soccer shakes the Sooners