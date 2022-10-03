A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall.

High temperatures will trend down this week.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low 80s. A degree or two above the average for early October.

Highs mid-week through the weekend will be in the upper 70s. That’s a degree or two below the average high.

Rain chances will trend up this week. Yes up, but just barely.

A stray shower or storm is possible in the southwestern Panhandle late today and tomorrow. The chance of measureable rainfall is slim.

The rain potential increases, some, late Wednesday. The western viewing area remains favored, but a stray shower or storm may make it into the Lubbock area in the evening. Your chance of measureable rain is slight.

Cooler weather highlights my weekend forecast. Lubbock may see its first temperature in the 40s since last May. Temperatures this weekend will peak in the low to mid-70s. By this weekend Lubbock’s average high is in the upper 70s.

