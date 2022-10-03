Local Listings
Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole

Seminole shooting 10-01-2022
Seminole shooting 10-01-2022(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend.

“Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a Seminole police officer. Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident – illegal immigrant homicide and manslaughter rates are up by over 1900% since President Biden took office. Biden and the federal government have completely failed in their chief responsibility to provide for a common defense and protect the American people. The Constitution says when there’s an “invasion” or “imminent danger,” the states can take charge of the border. Texas must detain, deport, and secure the border immediately,” said Rep. Arrington.

On Saturday, October 1, a Seminole police officer pulled over 27-year-old Ramon Castillo-Lopez during a traffic stop. Lopez pulled over into the parking lot of a nearby church. When the officer approached the vehicle, Lopez began firing at him. The officer was hit and Lopez fled the scene.

The officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries and was later released.

Lopez, a Mexican national who was in the country illegally, was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder, evading arrest, and a Class A warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Office of Texas Representative Jodey Arrington.

