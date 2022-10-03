Voter registration deadline is October 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Non-registered voters have until October 11, 2022, to register in order to participate in the upcoming elections.

For the pending midterm elections, the occupants of seven state seats will be chosen: one of three seats on the Railroad Commission, Texas Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Land Commissioner, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and of course, Governor of Texas. Which has thus far been a hotly contested race between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Also on the ballot are district seats for legislators, the State Board of Education, and the Judiciary.

The deadline for registration is October, 11, and election day is November 8. To complete a voter registration application, click the link below.

Voter registration website Register to vote

Last Day to Register to Vote: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Monday, October 24, 2022

Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked): Friday, October 28, 2022

Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Friday, November 4, 2022

Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 (Election Day) at 7:00 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, OR Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (next business day after Election Day) at 5:00 p.m. if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply)

One item on the ballot for City of Lubbock residents will be Proposition A, which reads:

CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS - PROPOSITION A “Shall the City Council of the City of Lubbock, Texas, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of the City in the amount of $200,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds for permanent public improvements, to wit: to acquire, construct and reconstruct street improvements, including but not limited to sidewalks, utility line relocation and traffic signalization, necessary and related storm drainage facilities and the acquisition of land and rights-of-way therefor; said bonds to mature serially over a period of not to exceed forty (40) years from their date, to be issued in such installments and sold at any price or prices and to bear interest at any rate or rates as shall be determined within the discretion of the City Council under laws in effect at the time of issuance, and to provide for the payment of the principal of and interest on said bonds by levying a tax sufficient to pay the annual interest on and to create a sinking fund sufficient to redeem said bonds as they become due?”

[ ] FOR [ ] AGAINST

The issuance of $200,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements, and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.