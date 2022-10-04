Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289.

The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area as emergency crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
The Boulders fire
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound

Latest News

Traffic alert
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
Lubbock Police Department Shield
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a...
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
Lubbock Police Department Shield
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint