3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289.

The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area as emergency crews clear the scene.

