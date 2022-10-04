Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder

Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.

Cook County prosecutors announced the murder charge Tuesday against 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)

She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. Moreno is accused of throwing her nephew, Josiah Brown, into the water near Chicago’s Navy Pier on Sept. 19.

Divers found the child about 30 minutes later and he died at a Chicago hospital on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
The Boulders fire
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound

Latest News

Hurricane Ian damage
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
21-year-old deputy killed in crossfire while serving felony warrant, sheriff says