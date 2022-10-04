Local Listings
Cooler with a chance of rain

By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We remain on track for a slight cool down, but also a chance of rain. At least a slight chance of rain. Here’s the latest.

Sprinkles are possible this morning. Otherwise the day begins partly cloudy with a slight chill. Lows again in the 50s.

Spotty showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms are possible over the western viewing area this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be limited, which means even in the west measurable rain will be hit and miss.

Rain chances increase slightly tonight, and again tomorrow.

Rain chances for Lubbock increase slightly tonight, and again tomorrow.
Rain chances for Lubbock increase slightly tonight, and again tomorrow.

Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely tomorrow into Thursday. Due to the hit and miss nature, the chance of rain at any one spot remains slight. Still, with thunderstorms possible, some spots may pick up more than a quarter inch.

In addition to localized heavy rainfall, thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts. In general, however, severe weather is not expected.

Beyond the rain chance, today will be partly cloudy, winds light, highs will be near average for the time of year.

Sprinkles possible this morning, then spotty showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms...
Sprinkles possible this morning, then spotty showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms possible western viewing area this afternoon and evening.

Tonight mostly cloudy, winds light, a chill returns with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow and Thursday, with the better rain chances, will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.

