Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was initially expected to be a defense witness Wednesday as his lawyer begins presenting a case that damages to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent should be minimal.

But his attorney indicated Jones would head home instead and the defense would call no witnesses.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand Tuesday as the plaintiffs wrapped up their presentation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
The Boulders fire
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
Reminder: Full-Scale Exercise Scheduled at Lubbock Airport Multi-agency Exercise Required by FAA
Full scale exercise at airport
Full scale exercise taking place at Preston Smith airport tomorrow