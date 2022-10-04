LPD offering $5000 reward for information on deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred at the Boston Creek Apartments in central Lubbock just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Officers responded to a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a $5,000 reward for useful information.

