LPD offering $5000 reward for information on deadly shooting
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on a shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting occurred at the Boston Creek Apartments in central Lubbock just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.
Officers responded to a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.
Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a $5,000 reward for useful information.
